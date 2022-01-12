Demolition underway to make way for Costa Tropical's second Aldi The contract for the work has been awarded to a local company

Work is underway to clear the site for the new supermarket / sur

Demolition work began this week on the site where a new Aldi supermarket and car park is tobe built in Almuñécar. Town planning councillor, Javier García, paid a visit to the site on Wednesday to meet with technical supervisors.

The councillor said that the land which is located between Calle Larache and Calle Virgen del Carmen, is under lease for 25 years, and has been previously occupied by the Dia supermarket chain and other services.

García welcomed the fact that the developer has hired the services of a local company to carry out the demolition work and subsequent excavation, "This means maintaining and promoting employment," he pointed out.

The Aldi supermarket company began the process to open a new store in April last year, with a detailed study on the land to develop a project for a new establishment.

The developer has a construction budget of over two million euros for the construction of the new establishment and it should be open later this year. This will be the second Aldi supermarket on the Costa Tropical.