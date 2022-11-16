Malaga-based consular official receives Honorary MBE for services to Brits abroad David Fernández Jiménez received the award from the British ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, during a ceremony in Madrid

David Fernández Jiménez, Deputy Director of the FCDO’s Consular Contact Centre, which is based in Malaga, has received the Honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to British citizens abroad. The ceremony took place in Madrid on Tuesday at the residence of the British ambassador, Hugh Elliott.

HMA Hugh Elliott said, “David is a first-class public servant, with a very clear objective: to improve consular services for British citizens. Since joining the FCDO 10 years ago, he has shown innovation in service delivery, led the consular response to numerous crises (such as during the Arab Spring, hurricanes in the Caribbean and airline bankruptcy) and has developed new channels of communication with British citizens. I am lucky to work with him and to be able to give him this well-deserved medal.”

David Jiménez said: “I am immensely grateful to the UK for this distinction, which I embrace with pride. This recognition symbolises the dedication and commitment of an entire department to be always at the vanguard of the provision of high-quality consular services for British people overseas.”

David began his career at the FCDO in 2011 as part of the consular contact centre. What began as a pilot went global in 2013 and, today, the Consular Contact Centre represents the gateway to the FCDO’s consular services for UK Nationals anywhere in the world.