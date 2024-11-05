A cultural odyssey: A tour of Malaga's galleries and museums

Daryl Finch Malaga Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 11:39

Malaga province is quickly turning into a cultural treasure trove of international renown, rich in art and history that beckons both local and international visitors.

From the bustling streets of Malaga city, to the picturesque towns dotted along the Costa del Sol, a plethora of museums, visitor centres and galleries showcase the region’s vibrant history and artistic heritage.

Malaga city is, without doubt, the cultural epicentre of the province. It boasts a remarkable selection of over 40 museums and galleries, earning it the title ‘Ciudad de los Museos’ (Museum City).

The highlight is perhaps the Museo Picasso Málaga. Situated in a beautifully restored 16th-century palace, it celebrates the works of Pablo Picasso, the city’s most famous son. The museum houses over 200 pieces from the artist’s extensive oeuvre, including paintings, sculptures and ceramics, providing visitors with a deep insight into his innovative techniques and evolution as an artist.

Zoom Queues outside the Centre Pomidou during the recent Noche en Blanco event. Migue Fernández

Another must-visit location is the Centre Pompidou Málaga, a modern cultural hub with a striking glass cube above its entrance. This museum, an extension of the renowned Paris institution, presents an impressive collection of contemporary art, including works by prominent artists such as Henri Matisse and Wassily Kandinsky.

For those interested in the history of Malaga itself, the Museo de Málaga is a valuable destination. Located in the historic old Customs House building, the museum showcases a diverse collection of archaeological artefacts, fine arts and decorative items that trace the city’s rich history from prehistoric times to the present day.

The Carmen Thyssen Museum, meanwhile, focuses primarily on 19th-century Spanish painting, featuring a selection of works owned by the baroness, after whom the collection is named, including pieces by artists such as Joaquín Sorolla and Francisco de Goya.

Malaga city also offers a variety of cultural attractions beyond its main museums. La Térmica hosts art exhibitions, concerts and workshops, while the Prehistoric Park of La Araña explores the region’s ancient history.

In the former tobacco warehouse complex, car enthusiasts can enjoy the Automobile and Fashion Museum, with its vintage collection, and the Russian Museum, which showcases a rich display of Russian art and culture.

Beyond the city

While Malaga city boasts a rich array of cultural offerings, the province has much more to explore beyond its urban limits. The charming town of Ronda, famed for its dramatic gorge and picturesque scenery, is home to the Museo del Bandolero. This unique museum delves into the history of bandits and outlaws in the region, showcasing artefacts, documents and multimedia exhibits that bring this intriguing aspect of Andalusian folklore to life.

Back on the coast in Nerja, the Museo de Nerja offers a different perspective on the region’s history. This museum is located near the town’s famous caves and focuses on the archaeological findings from the surrounding areas, dating back to prehistoric times. Visitors can view tools, pottery and artistic representations created by early inhabitants, making it an informative destination for those interested in the area’s ancient history.

Zoom The Río Verde villa gives a glimpse into Marbella's Roman past. Josele

The Roman past

Moving to Marbella, several sites reveal the Roman past of the Costa del Sol, often little-known to tourists, namely the Río Verde Roman Villa and Roman Baths of Las Bóvedas. The Paleochristian Basilica Vega del Mar, also in Marbella, adds to this narrative, showcasing early Christian architecture.

Zoom Museo de Grabado Español Contemporáneo in Marbella. SUR

Elsewhere in the town, the Museo del Grabado Español Contemporáneo is a highlight. It focuses on contemporary printmaking and graphic arts and is home to an extensive collection of prints by renowned Spanish artists, such as Joan Miró. The exhibitions often include workshops and educational programmes, promoting awareness and appreciation of printmaking techniques among visitors of all ages.

Further enriching the cultural landscape, various other museums and sites are scattered throughout the province. The Lighthouse Visitor Centre in Torrox Costa offers insights into local maritime history, while Villa Antiopa in Torre de Benagalbón showcases archaeological remains from Roman times.

For those interested in a glimpse into the region’s defensive architecture, the Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana in Rincón de la Victoria and the Torreón de la Cala de Mijas also have engaging visitor centres.