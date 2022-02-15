Coronavirus incidence rate in Andalucía is highest in the group aged 80 and over Plans to administer a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are not yet being considered by the regional government

The Junta de Andalucía's Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, said on Monday 14 February that older people have "less capacity" to develop immunity to Covid-19 with the vaccine or through contagion and this explains why the age group over 80 currently have a higher cumulative incidence than others in the region.

Speaking to reporters in Huelva, Aguirre said that the highest incidence of Covid-19 infection is in the elderly “because immunity lasts less than in the rest of populations” as well as in "the unvaccinated, which are children from zero to eleven years old".

"We will have to see how the virus evolves" and that is when an evaluation is made regarding what vaccinations might be needed in the future.

“The measures which are taken with high frequency in flu or pneumococcal vaccination, are a booster vaccination mainly for immunosuppressed people, social and health personnel and, of course, the elderly,” he said.

Plans to administer a fourth dose to people aged more than 80 are not yet under consideration. “There are no studies that determine that a fourth vaccine is necessary. With this virus we learn little by little. The European Medicines Agency does not currently contemplate a fourth vaccine in older people, nor vaccination from zero to five years. We will have to see the evolution of the virus,” he added.