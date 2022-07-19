Andalucía halves number of new Covid infections in last three days The incidence rate in people over 60 years of age (the only group recorded), has dropped to 425.43 infections per 100,000 population, down 97.23 compared to last Friday

The Junta de Andalucía has registered a total of 2,647 new cases of coronavirus this Tuesday, 19 July. It is some 2,470 fewer than the number recorded three days ago, last Friday. Some 1,398 of the infections have been reported in people over 60, bringing to 1,573,923 the total number of Covid infections recorded in the region since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the number of deaths has increased by 61, to 14,538.

This was confirmed by the regional Ministry of Health which also indicated that Andalucía has four more Covid patients hospitalised than last Friday, although the number remains below 800, specifically at 762, while admissions to intensive care units have dropped to 31 (down 3).

By province, Malaga registers 150 hospitalised patients, of which nine are in the ICU, followed by Seville, with 137 admitted and two in the ICU; Granada with 108 admitted, four in ICU; Huelva with 87, two in intensive care units; Cadiz with 86, four in the ICU; Jaén with 75, seven in the ICU; Cordoba with 65, none in the ICU, and Almeria with 54 and three in the ICU.

The cumulative incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age (the only group recorded), has dropped to 425.43 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, down some 97.23 compared to three days ago.