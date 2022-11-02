Slight increase in number of patients with coronavirus in Malaga hospitals There are 43 patients with Covid-19 admitted to the province’s hospitals, and a total of 239 patients in the entire Andalucía region

There are 43 patients with coronavirus admitted to hospitals in Malaga province, which represents an increase of six compared to the 37 on 25 October. There are two patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, one more than a week ago. In Andalucía there has also been a slight increase in hospitalisations for Covid, going from 219 patients to 239. There are 13 people in ICUs, three more than on 25 October.

In contrast, the incidence rate of the virus in people over 60 years of age has dropped by 14.7 points. The Andalusian rate is 88.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Since 28 March, the incidence rate of infections has only been recorded in those over 60 years of age, as they are the most vulnerable group to SARS-CoV-2 due to their age.

In the last week, 393 new Covid positives have been declared in Malaga province, a figure that rises to 1,867 in Andalucía as a whole. As at the moment only tests (PCR and antigen tests) are carried out on people over 60 years of age, pregnant women, health and social care professionals and immunosuppressed patients, the real number of infections is higher than that which appears in the Ministry of Health statistics.

Covid deaths

As far as mortality is concerned, since 25 October, some 11 people who suffered from the coronavirus have died in Malaga and 29 in the Andalusian region. In the report issued by the Junta, the number of deaths of patients who tested positive for Covid appears, but it is not specified whether the cause of death was a coronavirus infection or whether the cause of death was another pathology.