Covid passports for access to hospitality and nightlife in Andalucía will come into effect on Monday, 20 December The Junta’s coronavirus pandemic control measure will remain in force until 15 January, 2022

The production of a Covid vaccination certificate or a negative diagnostic test for access to the interior spaces of hospitality, leisure and recreation establishments in Andalucía will come into force at 00.00 on Monday morning, 20 December 20, sources from the regional government have told Europa Press. The measure will remain in effect until 15 January 15, 2022.

This weekend, the Executive Order to make the new measure law will be published in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA), and it aims to create safe spaces in establishments, especially during the Christmas holidays, given the current increase in coronavirus cases.

Earlier this Friday (17 December), the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA), based in Granada, finally agreed to ratify the Junta’s revised request for the measure after it was originally refused earlier in the week.

The TSJA considers that the measure proposed by the regional government meets the requirements of proportionality, necessity and suitability, as stated by the court in its ruling.