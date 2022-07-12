Over 800 people are in hospital in Andalucía with Covid, while another 4,761 infections and 48 deaths have been recorded The region's cumulative incidence rate in the over-60s has dropped to 555.35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, down compared to the previous data last Friday

Andalucía has recorded 4,761 new coronavirus infections since Friday, of which 2,635 are people over the age of 60, the regional health ministry said today, Tuesday 12 July. This brings the total number of cases in Andalucía since the pandemic began to 1,566,159. The number of people who have died has also risen by 48, to 14,415.

Today’s figures also show that 86 people have been admitted to hospital as a result of Covid-19 since Friday. There are currently 814 patients in Andalusian hospitals as a result of the virus, and 32 are in intensive care units.

By province, 181 patients are in hospital in Malaga, 133 in Seville, 121 in Granada, 86 in Huelva, 82 in Cadiz and the same number in Jaén, 84 in Cordoba and 45 in Almeria.

The cumulative incidence rate of Covid-19 in people over the age of 60 during the past 14 days has dropped to 555.35 per 100,000 inhabitants, some 6.56 lower than three days ago.

High vaccination rate

With regard to vaccines, up until Monday 11 July some 18,604,655 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in Andalucía – that is 22,659 more than last Friday. The figures show that 88% of the region’s population are fully vaccinated.