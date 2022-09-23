Malaga province ICUs report zero Covid cases for first time since start of the pandemic In Andalucía as a whole there are just four coronavirus patients admitted to the region’s intensive care units

The intensive care units (ICUs) of Malaga province hospitals have reported zero Covid patients admitted for the first time since the start of the pandemic more than two and a half years ago, according to information provided this Friday (23 September) by the Junta’s Ministry of Health. In Andalucía as a whole there are only four patients in intensive care units with an infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and they are in Almeria, Cordoba, Granada and Seville provinces.

The pandemic peak in Malaga’s intensive care units was reached on 10 February, 2021, when 129 critically ill patients were hospitalised. If the high number of infections had been maintained for another week, the ICUs would have been saturated, a circumstance that did not happen because the infection curve started to bend and the number of Covid positives began to decline.

Currently, on the wards of Malaga province’s hospitals there are 36 patients with coronavirus this Friday, three fewer than last Tuesday. The number in Andalucía is 167. These figures show that the current situation of the pandemic is far removed from what happened during the third wave of Covid, when 1,010 patients were hospitalised in the province of Malaga at the beginning of February last year.

Additionally, this Friday, the Junta has also reported the deaths of five patients suffering from a coronavirus infection in the province of Malaga and 12 in the Andalucía region in the last three days.