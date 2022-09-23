Junta sets date for fourth Covid-19 jab for the over 80s and the start of the influenza vaccinations in Andalucía The regional president Juanma Moreno has also announced that children aged between six months and five years will be included in the flu campaign this year

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, announced on Thursday 22 September that the flu vaccination campaign will begin on October 3 in Andalucía and that this will be carried out in conjunction with the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people over 80 years of age in residential homes.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 22nd National Pharmaceutical Congress in Seville, Moreno also stressed that this year the flu vaccination campaign will include children between the ages of six months and five years, as recommended by the World Health Organization.

Moreno said that the inclusion of the child population in this flu campaign means that the Andalusian community “has the most complete vaccination schedule in Spain”. He added that “there is no better social protection against health threats than prevention and, of course, vaccines”.

44 million doses of Covid vaccines

On Wednesday, Spain's Minister for Health, Carolina Darias, at a meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, announced the arrival of 44 million doses of vaccines adapted to variants against Covid-19 for the next vaccination campaign with the booster dose that will begin on September 26 in Spain. This will be delayed in Andalucía until October 3 to coincide with the flu doses.

The first group to receive this second booster dose will be people over the age of 80 living in residential homes, followed by inoculation of people over the age of 60 and staff in health and social care centres.