Young Andalusian wins prestigious international guitar prize

Winners of this year's guitar competition with British Luthier Stephen Hill, the Irish ambassador to Sweden and judges.

The young Cordoban guitarist Álvaro Toscano Román won first prize at the 38th Andrés Segovia International Classical Guitar Competition. The final of the prestigious competition took place on Sunday 26 November in La Herradura (Granada province). Second prize went to Japanese guitarist Yuki Saito and third prize to Chinese musician Fan Shilong for the second consecutive year.

The jury was chaired by professor Francisco J. Giménez of the University of Granada and composed of the guitarists Franz Halàsz,David Martínez García, David del Puerto and Laura Verdugo del Rey.

In addition to the three winners, the jury awarded the "Leo Brouwer Prize", which was presented by the Irish Ambassador to Sweden, Barbara Jones, "for the best interpretation of the compulsory work ‘Ocho diferencias de Españolet’, by Francisco to Shenghao Lui from China.

Álvaro Toscano Román was given a travel grant worth 1,000 euros to give a concert at the Festival Noches del Castillo de La Herradura 2024 along with a guitar built by La Herradura-based British luthier, Stephen Hill.

Thirteen young guitarists under the age of 35 representing six different nationalities took part in this year’s competition, including five Spaniards.

The annual competition is organised by La Herradura mayor’s office along with the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sport, Granada’s provincial authority, La Diputación Provincial de Granada, Asociación de Amigos de La Herradura, the British luthier Stephen Hill who is based in La Herradura and Alhambra Guitarras and Malaga’s philharmonic orchestra, among others.

The second and third finalists. SUR

Next year’s competition will take place from 19 to 23 November in La Herradura.