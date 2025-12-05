Visit the wooden treasure moored on Granada's Costa Tropical

MJ Arrebola Granada Friday, 5 December 2025, 15:04 Share

A replica of the 16th century Nao Victoria is currently moored on Muelle de Poniente in the port of Motril on Granada's Costa Tropical. Its white sails are raised like sleeping giants and its polished wooden hull reflects the history of centuries of navigation. In the 16th century, the vessel completed the first round-the-world voyage, a historic milestone that marked the beginning of maritime globalisation and the connection between the different continents.

On board this floating jewel is Gonzalo Nogales, whose job is to keep alive the memory of those who, more than 500 years ago, risked their lives to sail the unknown oceans. Ten people work on board the replica, five of whom are volunteers. Each has a role to play in making the ship work and at the same time, showing it to visitors.

Built in 1992 for the Universal Exhibition in Seville, it is a unique boat. "It is made entirely of wood, except for the masts, which are made of iron. This is to support the weight and reduce maintenance, because if they were made of wood they would need constant care and much more work. Even so, the boat requires constant daily maintenance," Gonzalo explains.

The Nao Victoria set sail with 42 sailors on board under the command of Captain Ferdinand Magellan. After his death in the Philippines, Juan Sebastián Elcano, then first officer, took command and completed the historic voyage back to Spain. In the 16th century, sailors slept on deck, enduring storms, scorching heat and persistent rain, without any of the comforts that crew members now have on board, such as bunks, showers and toilets.

Now, the crew is organised into four-hour watches, manual manoeuvres of ropes and ropes are carried out, and the ship is kept in perfect condition. "Everything is manual, we don't have automatic winches or modern systems, it's all physical," Gonzalo says.

As well as sailing, it functions as a floating museum. Visitors can tour the main deck and the hold, exploring utensils, ropes and other objects that recreate the daily life of the sailors of that first historic voyage. "We show both the history of the ship and the experience of sailing on it. We want them to understand what life was like back then and what it is like now to maintain a boat of this kind," he explains. Visitors can scan QR codes with audio guides and ask the crew questions.

The boat is open from 10am to 6.30pm and tickets cost seven euros for adults, four euros for children from five to 10 years old and children under four years old are free. The Nao Victoria will remain in Motril until Monday 9 December when it sets sail for Cartagena.

During the summer, the ship and its crew travelled around northern Europe, visiting England, Germany and participating in maritime festivals in Amsterdam and Bremerhaven, where hundreds of old ships, replicas of historic vessels, gather. "They remind us of the importance of preserving these ships and keeping their history alive," says the sailor., adding, "Our aim is for them to feel the connection with those men who made the first round-the-world voyage possible," concludes Nogales.