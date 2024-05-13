Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The «strange phenomenon» seen on the coast of Granada by 'Cuarto Milenio'. Cuatro
What is really the «strange phenomenon» seen off the coast of Granada by &#039;Cuarto Milenio&#039;?

What is really the «strange phenomenon» seen off the coast of Granada by 'Cuarto Milenio'?

Iker Jiménez's programme echoed some recent photographs taken from Almuñécar.

D. C.

Monday, 13 May 2024, 20:42

Compartir

The most watched paranormal phenomena analysis programme on television, 'Cuarto Milenio', last night echoed some photographs taken from Almuñécar, on the coast of Granada. They show what presenter Iker Jiménez called a «strange phenomenon»: lights in the shape of a pyramid or a hat in the distance, which could be over the sea or in the sky.

During the 'Cuarto Milenio' programme, the possible origin of these lights was discussed, which was later resolved on social networks and with the comparison of data and images, so that it can now be stated what this «strange phenomenon» seen from Almuñécar really is.

From the date on which the image was taken and the distribution of the lights, users claim that it is the 'Star Flyer' cruise ship, specifically the Star Clippers shipping company, which made a stop in the port of Motril. In fact, the newspaper IDEAL has already reported that this cruise ship was going to stop at the Andalusian coast .

As the followers of 'Cuarto Milenio' themselves report, this ship, when sailing at night, «always lights up its rigging» and, depending on the angle, «it can look like a pyramid or a hat». Thus, photographed from the coast, the ship gives rise to a rare visual phenomenon.

In the coming weeks, up to nine tourist ships will be visiting the coasts of Almeria and Granada. Among them are the Sea Cloud I, Seadream II, Marella Voyager, Ocean Odyssey, Seven Seas Voyager, World Navigator, Seabourn Ovation, Seadream I and MS Nautica.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch: Eurovision 2024 %u2013 'Zorra' song divides Spain
  2. 2 British residents in Spain urged to apply for a foreigner ID card (TIE) ahead of EU's automated border system
  3. 3 Briton living in Spain steps in with 36m euros to keep prized artwork on public display
  4. 4 'Wolf girl' who grew up in Swiss forest is rescued in Coín
  5. 5 Working out to lose that belly fat
  6. 6 Names in danger of extinction in Andalucía... and the average age of John and Ann
  7. 7 Spain's Socialist party wins historic regional election in Catalonia
  8. 8 Swift justice for man found with no passport on the Rock
  9. 9 Goalkeeper scores last-gasp equaliser to paper over the cracks for Malaga CF
  10. 10 Contract goes out to tender to convert road from Estepona town hall to seafront into park

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad