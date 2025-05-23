Popular Granada restaurant one of the top 20 in Europe

Alberto Flores Granada Friday, 23 May 2025, 17:53 Compartir

Every year Opinionated About Dining (OAD) publishes a list of the best restaurants around the world by continent. It highlights the best dining experiences in gastronomic, casual, classic, and budget eateries and many other categories. The guide has recently published the best European restaurants of 2025 and a bar in Granada has once again made it to the top 20 in Europe.

Bar FM, located at number 54 Avenida de Juan Pablo II, has in fact been included in the list of the best casual restaurants in Europe since 2021 and this year it has come 17th out of a total of 882.

"We are very excited because it is a European guide that we consider to be quite impartial. Being in 17th place out of more than 800 is a source of pride for us," Paco Martín, manager of Bar FM, told IDEAL. He says the 40 years that the bar has been open is what makes them appear in these lists: "We look for quality and excellence every day. You don't think about appearing in these guides, but about offering the best to your customers so that they enjoy themselves and come back."

Appearing in this type of list considerably increases their reputation and makes them receive visits from people from all over the world. "The fact that there are people who travel from Japan, Switzerland or Turkey to come to FM and do a gastronomic tour of Andalucía is something that gives value to our work and sacrifice, it is very nice," he says.

Paco acknowledges that the fact that Granada's increasing offer of 5-star hotels is helping them a lot. "More clients with good purchasing power come here who want to eat well and this is something that also helps a lot, as does appearing in the Michelin Guide or the Repsol Guide. Everything helps."

As to whether he expects to be back on the list in 2026, Paco admits that he would be "delighted" to make it. In fact, in summer they plan to refurbish the restaurant to add a small dining room with low tables, something completely new at Bar FM. "We hope to gain in comfort, room and service to give a little more quality with a space for customers who are looking for a more formal concept. Hopefully it will help us to move forward and make our customers happier," he concludes.