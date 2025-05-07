Urban art festival takes to streets of Costa Tropical town

Work by Raquel Coba, one of the artists participating in the festival.

Jennie Rhodes Granada Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 12:26 Compartir

Artepeazos urban art festival returns to Salobreña on Granada province's Costa Tropical from Thursday 8 to Sunday 18 May with Spanish and international artists exhibiting a wide range of art including murals, stone sculpture, painting and more.

This year nine artists are taking part, including muralists Alba Fabre, Sacristán, Iván Floro, Pablo Zabala, Raquel de la Coba and Edgar Goás Blanco (Wedo Goás), whose works are characterised by a wide range of styles ranging from realism to contemporary impressionism.

Sculptors Selene Frosini, Enrico Ferrarini, Lorenzo Millo and José Manuel Rodríguez Trigueros will be making live stone carvings in the Parque La Fuente from 12 May. These pieces will be installed in public spaces in Salobreña, La Caleta and Lobres.

The programme includes concerts, screen printing workshops and lime painting, guided tours and the presentation of a novel. In addition, the Escuela de Arte de Motril will be holding an event in the Julio Martín Pérez Sports Complex and during the closing ceremony, the Parque La Fuente will host a creativity workshop given by University of Granada and EducArte.

For a full programme and further information go to: Instagram or Salobreña tourism.