Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Work by Raquel Coba, one of the artists participating in the festival. SUR
Urban art festival takes to streets of Costa Tropical town
What to do

Urban art festival takes to streets of Costa Tropical town

Salobreña is hosting the Artepeazos festival from 8 to 18 May with nine Spanish and international artists participating

Jennie Rhodes

Granada

Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 12:26

Artepeazos urban art festival returns to Salobreña on Granada province's Costa Tropical from Thursday 8 to Sunday 18 May with Spanish and international artists exhibiting a wide range of art including murals, stone sculpture, painting and more.

This year nine artists are taking part, including muralists Alba Fabre, Sacristán, Iván Floro, Pablo Zabala, Raquel de la Coba and Edgar Goás Blanco (Wedo Goás), whose works are characterised by a wide range of styles ranging from realism to contemporary impressionism.

Sculptors Selene Frosini, Enrico Ferrarini, Lorenzo Millo and José Manuel Rodríguez Trigueros will be making live stone carvings in the Parque La Fuente from 12 May. These pieces will be installed in public spaces in Salobreña, La Caleta and Lobres.

The programme includes concerts, screen printing workshops and lime painting, guided tours and the presentation of a novel. In addition, the Escuela de Arte de Motril will be holding an event in the Julio Martín Pérez Sports Complex and during the closing ceremony, the Parque La Fuente will host a creativity workshop given by University of Granada and EducArte.

For a full programme and further information go to: Instagram or Salobreña tourism.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fore! Costa del Sol residents wage war over stray golf balls
  2. 2 HM Customs seizes 120kg of cocaine from bulk carrier in Gibraltar waters
  3. 3 Fuengirola rolls out its packed cultural agenda for May
  4. 4 Costa del Sol charity opens up shop in popular Axarquía town
  5. 5 Madaura Camp: give your children the best educational leisure experience this summer
  6. 6 Alcoholics Anonymous holds informative meeting for east of Malaga organisations

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Urban art festival takes to streets of Costa Tropical town