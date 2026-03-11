Costa Tropical suspension bridge route recognised at national awards ceremony

Torrenueva Costa is the first municipality in Granada to receive the 'Blue Path' award.

The Miradores y Acantilados de Torrenueva Costa suspension bridge has won the best 'Sendero Azul' (blue footpath) award at the Blue Footpaths 2026 awards ceremony.

Organised by the environmental and consumer education association on (ADEAC), was held in Cullera (Valencia) on Friday 6 March, 194 trails from 12 regions were recognised. The 194 trails make up some 1,200 kilometres of signposted routes, forming a network of itineraries that promotes the conservation of natural and cultural heritage, as well as the responsible enjoyment of nature.

Torrenueva Costa mayor, Plácido José Lara Maldonado, attended the ceremony and collected the award, the first in the province of Granada to obtain the recognition.

The Miradores y Acantilados de Torrenueva Costa route is approximately 10 kilometres that runs through subtropical agricultural plantations, pine forests and spectacular cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The route has different natural viewpoints from which visitors can contemplate the Costa Tropical, making it a privileged space for hiking and learning more about the area's natural environment.

This award particularly values the environmental aspects of the route, correct signposting and maintenance, as well as the work carried out by the town hall to protect and enhance the coast by promoting environmental education and respect for nature.

With this award, Torrenueva Costa reinforces its commitment to a model of sustainable tourism, based on the conservation of its natural heritage and landscape and continues to consolidate itself as an outstanding destination on the Costa Tropical for those seeking to enjoy nature, hiking and the coast.