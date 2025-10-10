The town in the south of Spain that's set to get the longest interurban zip-wire bridge in Europe

This town in Granada is going to have the biggest interurban zip wire in Europe.

Lanjarón in Granada province's Alpujarra area is one step closer to becoming a European benchmark for active tourism. At the meeting held on Wednesday 9 October with the provincial Diputación de Granada, the Alpujarra town hall received final confirmation of the allocation of European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) funds for sustainable urban development, which will allow the project for the longest interurban zip-wire bridge in Europe, connecting the Camino del Tajo Colorado with the town centre.

It will be integrated within the Senda del Tajo Colorado, reinforcing the tourist attraction of Lanjarón and its commitment to a model of sustainable development, linked to nature, sport and innovation.

In total, the Diputación will allocate 52.7 million euros for 71 initiatives in 84 municipalities, of which 44.8 million will come from the ERDF and 7.9 million will be assumed by the Diputación itself. In the case of the Alpujarra area, the total investment amounts to just over seven million euros.

The mayor of Lanjarón, Eric Escobedo, welcomed the news highlighting the importance of the project. "Once again, Lanjarón is in luck. This morning, at the meeting held with the Diputación and thanks to the European Funds, we have obtained the grant for the construction of the zip wire that will connect the Camino del Tajo Colorado with our town. We are very proud to achieve this objective once again".

Three panoramic viewpoints

Following the acquisition of the land, which is now municipal property - announced by the town hall last September - the project continues to progress according to plan. The tender for the project will be published shortly and completion is scheduled for June 2026.

The Camino del Tajo Colorado project is part of the Tourism Sustainability Plan Lanjarón Pueblo del Agua: Ecotourism in the Sierra Nevada Natural Park, financed with European funds Next Generation EU with an investment of 2.5 million euros. This plan includes a total of 23 projects aimed at consolidating Lanjarón as a reference tourist destination in the region.

The Tajo Colorado Trail will include a one-kilometre-long pedestrian path, another path of more than 500 metres, a via ferrata climbing route of more than 600 metres and the future 800 metre long double zip-wire bridge, which will allow the descent from the Tajo Colorado to the vicinity of the medieval castle of Lanjarón. In addition, the route will have three panoramic viewpoints that will offer unique views of the natural environment.