The village on Spain's Costa Tropical which has a walk that's not suitable for people with a fear of heights

Motril, Almuñécar and Salobreña are the most well-known towns on the Costa Tropical in Andalucía's Granada province. But there are other destinations that are also well worth visiting for their unique coastline, where small coves alternate with steep cliffs.

Torrenueva Costa, which until 2018 formed part of Motril, is one of them and four years after it became an independent village in its own right, a suspension footbridge was built over the Mediterranean Sea - thought to be the only one of its kind.

At 60 metres long and 35 metres high, this bridge, suspended between two large rocks, was inaugurated two years ago on what is known as the Jolúcar rock.

Today it is the main tourist attraction for visitors (at least those who don't suffer from vertigo). The hanging footbridge of Jolúcar has a wooden base, except for a small section of transparent methacrylate, which allows the visitor to see the crystal-clear waters below.

At 35 metres high, the bridge is one of the highlights of the PR-A-420 Miradores y Acantilados hiking route in the area

Getting there is relatively easy. The best option is from the easternmost part of the promenade where steps allow you to climb up the Jolúcar rock.

After passing the Virgen del Carmen viewpoint, which offers a beautiful panoramic view of both the promenade and the town centre, it is only a few steps to the west entrance of the suspension footbridge.

The bridge is just one good reason to visit this town on the Costa Tropical. To the east beyond the footbridge is the Hondurón viewpoint, which is an ideal place to enjoy the sunset thanks to its panoramic view of the coast.

Look-out. This watchtower gives its name to this town, located in the heart of the Costa Tropical. J. A.

Further east, the Sacratif lighthouse is situated on the cape of the same name. It was completed in 1863 and is another ideal place to enjoy panoramic views of the Costa Tropical.

In the town centre the 17th century tower, from which the place gets its name, was built to watch over possible invasions from the sea. Today this watchtower can be seen at one of the main entrances to the town.

In front of the watchtower is El Aljibe, a water deposit built in the middle of the 20th century which was fundamental for the irrigation of the area with water from the Guadalfeo river. It is now home to a cultural space and is now also known as Paco del Pino Cultural Oasis in honour of the late artist who was born in the town.

Culture. The Aljibe is an old water reservoir that today houses art exhibitions. J. A.

Other areas worth seeing in Torrenueva Costa are Plaza del Margarita, named after a bar that was located there for many years, and Plaza de Antonio Cortés, which is very close to the Jolúcar rock.

The beaches are also well-worth visiting as well as the El Cañón, La Pelá and La Joya coves. The latter is the most beautiful, as it is located between the footbridge and the Sacratif lighthouse.

Both the beaches and the different landmarks of interest are included on the circular PR-A 420 Miradores y Acantilados de Torrenueva Costa hiking route.