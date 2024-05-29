The spectacular hiking route that runs alongside crystal-clear waters in Andalucía's Granada province

A.T. Seville Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 20:33 Compartir Copiar enlace

In the north of Andalucía's Granada province, hidden among mountainous and natural landscapes, lies the picturesque village of Castril. This enclave, located in the Huéscar area, sits at an altitude of 890 metres and borders the province of Jaén. It forms the gates of the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura y las Villas natural park.

Castril, with its impressive rocky crag declared a natural monument, is a must for nature and history lovers. However, one of its greatest attractions is undoubtedly the series of footbridges over the river Castril, also known as the Cerrada de Castril route.

A unique journey along the Cerrada trail

The Sendero de la Cerrada de Castril is a unique experience that allows visitors to walk on wooden footbridges along the river Castril. This route, accessible for only €2.50 per person, can be enjoyed both during the day and at night thanks to the lighting in the first section. In addition adventurous visitors can take advantage free entrance from 6pm when the ticket office closes.

The route is divided into two distinct sections. The first of these is a walkway anchored in the rock that meanders along the river, offering spectacular views and a feeling of being suspended in mid-air. The second section crosses the river via a short suspension bridge and continues through a tunnel that leads to a natural area. This trail is ideal for those seeking an easy but beautiful walk, although those suffering from vertigo may find it a little challenging.

History and nature at every turn

One of the first points of interest on the Sendero de la Cerrada is the old hydroelectric power station, known locally as 'la fábrica de la luz' (the light factory). This power station, built into the rock and operational from 1918 until the 1960s, now serves as a multi-purpose hall for Castril town hall. As we advance along the route the wooden footbridge embedded in the rock leads us to a descent to the river where the coolness of the water can be felt.

The next highlight is the suspension bridge which offers a breathtaking view of the river from the right bank. After crossing it, we enter a cave with a side gallery, providing a balcony-like view over the river. On leaving the tunnel, the path ends, although the more energetic can extend the walk by an extra two kilometres to reach the village of Castril, which is surrounded by olive trees.

Castril, a charming village

Castril's charm is not limited to its hiking route. The village, with its white houses decorated with colourful flower pots, offers a picture-perfect postcard view of southern Spain. Its main tourist attractions include the church, the castle (accessible for €3) and the imposing crag that dominates the landscape. A number of strategically placed viewpoints offer panoramic views of the village and its surroundings.

Castril is part of the Sierra de Castril, an area of almost 13,000 hectares which was declared a natural park in 1989. This protected environment offers numerous hiking trails making it a paradise for hikers. One of the most outstanding routes is a 143-kilometre trek through the Huéscar area, the first stage of which ends in Castril.

For those wishing to explore beyond Castril, a trip to the Mirador de Peña Quesada, located less than 15 kilometres away, is recommended. This viewpoint offers stunning views of the Bolera Reservoir and is accessible by car. From here, visitors can enjoy different perspectives of the reservoir, making it an ideal place for photography and contemplation.