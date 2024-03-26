This is the bar in Spain that offers customers a tapa of beer: 'People can't quite believe it'

Alberto Flores Granada Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 15:03 Compartir Copiar enlace

The city of Granada is full of bars offering a multitude of different tapas options. However, what is unusual about La Taberna de Nico y Alexandra in Calle Gonzalo Gallas is that instead of ordering a traditional edible tapa with a drink, customers can choose another beer. The bar is now proving to be a hit with young people looking for a free drink.

The bar first opened in 2015 in a small premises of about 40 m² and after a while it moved to a much larger one, with around 200m², where it remains today. "At the beginning we didn't serve tapas because we wanted to be different, but when we came to Calle Gonzalo Gallas where everyone else serves them we decided that we were going to do it too", Cristóbal Córdoba, co-owner of the business together with Alejandra Artiles, explained to SUR's sister newspaper Ideal.

At their current location they added a tapas menu to offer this snack in the mornings. However, aware that not everyone went to their bar to eat, they thought it might be a good idea to include an extra drink as a tapa instead. "We decided to put a beer as a tapa for those who didn't feel like eating more," said the owner of the establishment.

"You order a drink and you can have another drink. You can even order one for yourself and one for your companion". The price in this case will be the same as a drink with a food tapa: three euros. As for how people react when they see this beer tapa option Cristóbal says that many customers ask him because "they don't quite believe it". But he added that they like the idea and revealed, "The truth is that it's very popular."

Cristobál explained that they are always busy and never stop: "To speed up the service we don't serve at the table, people have to come to the bar because we are always practically full". And although there are no queues, because of the size of the bar, finding a free table can be difficult.