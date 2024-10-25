Flights between London and Granada grounded despite 90% occupancy on summer route

Sara Bárcena Hernández Granada Friday, 25 October 2024, 18:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The last flight from Granada's Federico García-Lorca airport to London this year will take off on Saturday 26 October. Throughout summer the planes have been 90 per cent full according to the airport operator Aena statistics portal.

The Granada-London route disappeared in October 2023 due to "internal reorganisation", according to the low-cost airline Vueling. However, it started up again in April with two connections a week in each direction, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Since then, Vueling has offered 104 flights between the two cities, transporting a total of 16,642 passengers, according to official data. Dividing the number of passengers by the number of operations carried out, it is clear that each of these planes has carried an average of 160 people on an Airbus A320, which has 180 seats.

Passenger numbers fall

Despite the almost full planes, this year the number of passengers using the route has fallen by 32.7% compared to summer 2023. This drop is due to the fact that Vueling has offered 52 fewer flights than last summer, when Aena registered 156 connections between the two destinations.

New stage

Granada says goodbye to London and from now on the airport has only two international destinations with regular flights outside Spain: Paris and the recently launched flight to Amsterdam. The latter route, which began operating on 30 September, includes two connections a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

Federico García-Lorca airport has a total of 3,942 flights scheduled to ten destinations this winter. These include Paris and Amsterdam as well as Asturias, Barcelona, Bilbao, Gran Canaria, Madrid, Melilla, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife North in Spain.