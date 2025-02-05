Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Costa Tropical town that got its skates on
Sport

The Costa Tropical town that got its skates on

Organisers of the event, which brought together participants in Almuñécar in Granada province, are already preparing a second date

SUR in English

Almuñécar

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 15:00

Almuñécar's SkateSurf sports club on Granada's Costa Tropical held a masterclass on Tuesday 4 February, which was run by Yoni Cadenas and his family's company DST.

The event, which brought together around thirty participants from Almuñécar, Malaga and Granada, took place at the El Pozuelo-Pepe Matías skate park and pump track in Almuñécar.

The day offered training at different levels, with classes for beginner and advanced skaters, as well as exhibitions. The event was such a success that the Almuñécar SkateSurf club has already announced that they are preparing a second date.

This initiative, which was attended by the representatives from Almuñécar town hall, concluded with the presentation of certificates to the participants to reward their effort and enthusiasm during the day.

Almuñécar's councillor for sports, Luis Aragón, said, "With initiatives like this, Almuñécar continues to support the expansion of urban sports, offering quality infrastructures and promoting events that encourage teamwork and the growth of new disciplines in our town and surrounding areas."

