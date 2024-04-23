Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Work on Granada province's new 82-kilometre coastal path to start after summer and this is what it will involve

At some point in the future it is expected that the Andalusian province's Senda Litoral will connect with Malaga's in the west and Almeria to the east

Laura Ubago

Granada

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 17:27

Work on Granada province's coastal path (Senda Litoral) which will connect La Herradura in the west to La Rábita in the east, is to get under way after summer and it is expected to be finished in 2027.

Neighbouring Malaga province has been working on its coastal path for a decade, and now it's the Costa Tropical's turn. Nicolás Navarro, the Diputación de Granada's representative for strategic projects explained that the footpath is a complex project because it combines beaches, roads and tracks requiring different types of work.

Existing paths will be used and new ones will be built using concrete or wooden footbridges depending on the terrain. It is estimated that 50 per cent of the route has already been built.

The western end of the project will be executed in four phases with a cost of seven million euros. It will link Cantarriján with Almuñécar, El Tesorillo with the mouth of the Guadalfeo, which in turn will link with Las Azucenas and then to Motril and Calahonda. Navarro said that he hoped the Senda Litoral "becomes a reality as soon as possible".

The section between Cantarriján and Almuñécar could be put out to tender in about a month's time with work due to begin after the summer, if the planned deadlines are met. "In the last quarter of the year the works on the Senda Litoral will be under way," said Navarro.

Marina del Este will be connected with Cotobro and El Muerto beaches where 900 metres of new road will have to be built. Barranco de Enmedio beach in Almuñécar will be connected to La Guardia beach in Salobreña. The project foresees the installation of two pedestrian footbridges to overcome the differences in level.

For phase one of the project 1.3 million euros will be released: 750,000 euros in 2024 and 550,000 euros in 2025 and the Diputación is expected to approve the budget at its next meeting.

In addition to the paths, which are designed to be sustainable and avoid negative impacts on the environment, the path will have a series of viewpoints that will serve as tourist attractions. At La Caleta, Playa Granada and the Sacratif lighthouse, viewpoints will be built to observe the landscape and link the areas for pedestrians and cyclists.

In the future it is also expected that Granada's coastal path will connect with Malaga's in the west and Almeria to the east.

