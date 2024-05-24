This is the highly rated Japanese restaurant in Spain that ran a draw giving away free meals for a year

Camilo Álvarez Friday, 24 May 2024, 17:44 Compartir Copiar enlace

Japanese restaurants are gathering strength among the gastronomy on offer in Granada in southern Spain. Asian food is very popular with a broad spectrum of the public in the city. What was difficult to find a few decades ago, now there are many Japanese restaurants competing to conquer the taste buds of locals and visitors alike.

Among them is KIĀTO, a different concept in the heart of Granada. This restaurant has not gone unnoticed, receiving the highest score on Tripadvisor (5 stars) that places it at the top of the ranking of Japanese restaurants in the city and among the best rated in general. "Our diners will be able to enjoy honest, hand-made, quality sushi in an intimate and cosy atmosphere", they stated as their opening line when introducing themselves. To do so, they offer products in line with the fishing season and take care of "the technique, the way of working the food", committed to "the constant search for excellence in each mouthful, achieving a unique and different gastronomic experience."

With just a few tables and a secluded setting, they aim to make customers feel at ease with a friendly and attentive service. They offer a menu selected by the head chef, with the option of a separate à la carte menu. All this comes with an explanation of each of the dishes to be tasted to provide a different experience.

This year 2024 marks three years since the restaurant opened and, to mark the occasion, it launched a prize draw that gave away a year of free food. The prize included a year of free monthly visits to the restaurant and a year of Sentaki, its new takeaway street food concept.

The winners were announced on Thursday 23 May on the same Instagram post so that they can contact the restaurant directly themselves. The winners will be entitled to one year of KIĀTO meals with a plus-one. The prize includes one visit per month to the restaurant on Calle General Narváez in the centre of Granada, plus one year of free Sentaki (pick-up only), their street food concept restaurant on Avenida de la Ilustración (near the PTS medical school), which includes one order per month for both the winner and their companion.