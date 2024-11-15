The bar in Granada that offers 142 tapas and wants to add more

Alberto Flores Granada Friday, 15 November 2024, 18:40

Granada is the city of tapas. A place where ordering a beer and getting a free tapa is the norm. Each establishment decides how to offer theirs, for example, there are some places that have a tapas menu with different varieties to choose from. Although it is usual for these types of bars to have between 10 and 20 options to choose from, there are some that decide to go further.

This is the case of a bar in Alhendín on the outskirts of the city, Taberna Estación 12, where they claim to have the largest variety of tapas available to their customers in Granada: a total of 142. "There are tapas for adults, for children, for all tastes", explained Fouad Hallouch, owner of the establishment, to newspaper IDEAL.

This business opened its doors in 2012 and at the beginning it was very different to what it is today: "We had tapas but there was no choice, it was the people who made me change the type of business". However, he was often asked by customers if they could have a different tapa, so he decided to create a menu with options to choose from.

"We started to offer a few tapas and now we're up to 142. We're coming up with new options and we thought why not offer one more." Fouad's idea is clear: to try to please as many people as possible. And to achieve this he has everything: shawarma skewers, a huge variety of fish, hamburgers, pizzas, chorizo al infierno, scrambled eggs. "It's very complicated and requires a lot of work because we don't have anything precooked. We like things to come out fresh and for them to be of high quality."

"People's mouths drop open when they see that we have so many tapas, they are amazed that the menu is so big," he said. As to whether he plans to continue adding new tapas to his menu, Fouad acknowledges that his idea is always to adapt to the market. "We don't rule anything out, we want to add more vegan and vegetarian tapas and right now the 142 tapas are selling," he said.