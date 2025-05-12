Spain's famous Alhambra palace targeted by vandals

Javier F. Barrera Granada Monday, 12 May 2025, 21:32 Compartir

Graffiti has appeared at the Alhambra palace in Granada. Spray paint, including the message 'borracho dot com' (drunkard dot com) appeared on the Torre de los Siete Suelos (tower of the seven floors) on Friday 9 May. Next to this is a skeleton in the form of a pirate. As soon as the vandalism was spotted, workers removed it.

The Patronato de la Alhambra y el Generalife confirmed to SUR that around twenty separate incidences of graffiti were found on the historical site. It would seem that vandals that have been plaguing the centre of Granada and the Albaicín for many years now, have also targeted the monument.

Although this is not the first time that graffiti has appeared in the Alhambra, it is the first time that an attack of this magnitude has taken place. Indeed, in December 2011 SUR reported the appearance of graffiti on the walls of the Nasrid fortress overlooking the then recently restored Cuesta de los Chinos.

In 2014, the Patronato de la Alhambra y el Generalife reported graffiti on monuments in Granada such as the Cathedral, Puerta Elvira and the Albaicín area, which is a World Heritage Site. Their response was unequivocal: "Graffiti is a practice contrary to the conservation and enhancement of heritage. Regardless of the physical damage to the materials, it distorts its contemplation and enjoyment".

A series of measures were taken to try to stop the vandals. "It is necessary to "denounce all the facts. We propose to articulate coordinated actions between the local and regional police forces aimed at preserving the integrity of the heritage and to carry out exemplary actions. In this sense, citizen collaboration is essential," they said.