Sweden gets tropical as Costa campaign aims to boost tourism

The Feel Tropical campaign on the streets of Gothenburg.

La Herradura's tourist board (Granada province in Andalucía) has headed to Gothenburg in Sweden for its latest promotional campaign.

Feel Tropical is similar to the campaign held in Berlin in October and "highlights the excellence of tropical products, as well as all the tourist potential of Almuñécar-La Herradura", according to the councillor for tourism, Daniel Barbero.

The initiative, which is supported by the Junta de Andalucía with European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) money and Granada's tourist board, "is a clear commitment to the Nordic market for Almuñécar-La Herradura as a destination", Barbero said.

The campaign is being carried out over a 10-day period in the Swedish city through street marketing and digital screens located in different strategic points "to reach Swedish citizens" explained Barbero.

The councillor highlighted the importance of contacts being made in the city which "will serve to boost holiday bookings for the resort, as well as to build loyalty among current customers and attract new ones".