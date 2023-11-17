Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Feel Tropical campaign on the streets of Gothenburg. SUR
Sweden gets tropical as Costa campaign aims to boost tourism
Tourism

Sweden gets tropical as Costa campaign aims to boost tourism

It is similar to the campaign held in Berlin in October and aims to highlight the tourist offering of Almuñécar-La Herradura

Jennie Rhodes

Almuñécar

Friday, 17 November 2023, 14:15

Compartir

La Herradura's tourist board (Granada province in Andalucía) has headed to Gothenburg in Sweden for its latest promotional campaign.

Feel Tropical is similar to the campaign held in Berlin in October and "highlights the excellence of tropical products, as well as all the tourist potential of Almuñécar-La Herradura", according to the councillor for tourism, Daniel Barbero.

The initiative, which is supported by the Junta de Andalucía with European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) money and Granada's tourist board, "is a clear commitment to the Nordic market for Almuñécar-La Herradura as a destination", Barbero said.

The campaign is being carried out over a 10-day period in the Swedish city through street marketing and digital screens located in different strategic points "to reach Swedish citizens" explained Barbero.

The councillor highlighted the importance of contacts being made in the city which "will serve to boost holiday bookings for the resort, as well as to build loyalty among current customers and attract new ones".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch the strange sight as thousands of fish seek refuge near Costa del Sol landmark
  2. 2 Survey reveals which is the 'number one' destination on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 MPs vote in Pedro Sánchez as Spain's PM again
  4. 4 Adventurous 4.5-million-euro transformation project for Benalmádena marina unveiled
  5. 5 A quarter of homes don't earn enough to make ends meet, Bank of Spain says
  6. 6 The Costa del Sol has Spain's fastest-growing airport
  7. 7 Blues night brings together two of the coast's most celebrated acts
  8. 8 Ten arrests as far-right riots again after re-election of PSOE's Pedro Sánchez as Spain's PM
  9. 9 Water cuts for Marbella in four weeks if no rain, as access to old wells reopened
  10. 10 Malaga aims for its Christmas lights to be among 'the best in Europe' again

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad