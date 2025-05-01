Boat runs aground on Granada beach after sailor sets autopilot to have a siesta

C.B. Thursday, 1 May 2025, 16:27 | Updated 16:43h. Compartir

Saturday 26 April was a calm day on Granada's Costa Tropical. The sea was calm until a sudden easterly wind caused a boat to run aground on the beach in La Rábita.

The skipper, a man, in his 50s, was sailing from Motril to Adra and, seeing that all was well, he set the autopilot on his boat so that he could have a siesta.

However, the wind suddenly got stronger and, while the skipper was asleep, the boat started to veer towards La Rábita beach. The situation became so complicated that a wave finally ran the boat aground.

The man was not injured although the boat was still on the beach the following day awaiting removal.