Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The sailboat that ran aground in La Rábita on Sunday morning. J.E.G.
Boat runs aground on Granada beach after sailor sets autopilot to have a siesta
Coast

Boat runs aground on Granada beach after sailor sets autopilot to have a siesta

The skipper, aged about 50, was travelling from Motril to Adra when the wind suddenly got stronger and veered the vessel off course

C.B.

Thursday, 1 May 2025, 16:27

Saturday 26 April was a calm day on Granada's Costa Tropical. The sea was calm until a sudden easterly wind caused a boat to run aground on the beach in La Rábita.

The skipper, a man, in his 50s, was sailing from Motril to Adra and, seeing that all was well, he set the autopilot on his boat so that he could have a siesta.

However, the wind suddenly got stronger and, while the skipper was asleep, the boat started to veer towards La Rábita beach. The situation became so complicated that a wave finally ran the boat aground.

The man was not injured although the boat was still on the beach the following day awaiting removal.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Strong winds cause flooding in eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Woman seriously injured as car catches fire following collision in Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
  4. 4 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town to host international rugby tournament
  6. 6 Cártama without water on Wednesday due to a breakdown caused by the blackout
  7. 7 Chupete winner lifts Malaga CF out of crisis mode
  8. 8 5,000 new homes planned for eastern Costa del Sol town
  9. 9 Estepona honours foreign community with event to 'strengthen ties and promote coexistence'
  10. 10 Biggest crowd of the season witnesses statement win for Marbella FC

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Boat runs aground on Granada beach after sailor sets autopilot to have a siesta