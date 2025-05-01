Boat runs aground on Granada beach after sailor sets autopilot to have a siesta

Sections
Highlight
C.B.
Thursday, 1 May 2025, 16:27
Saturday 26 April was a calm day on Granada's Costa Tropical. The sea was calm until a sudden easterly wind caused a boat to run aground on the beach in La Rábita.
The skipper, a man, in his 50s, was sailing from Motril to Adra and, seeing that all was well, he set the autopilot on his boat so that he could have a siesta.
However, the wind suddenly got stronger and, while the skipper was asleep, the boat started to veer towards La Rábita beach. The situation became so complicated that a wave finally ran the boat aground.
The man was not injured although the boat was still on the beach the following day awaiting removal.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.