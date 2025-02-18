Semi-naked man breaks into woman's flat in Granada, puts on her dressing gown and makes himself dinner

Pilar García-Trevijano Granada Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 14:44 Compartir

A man in just his underwear broke into an elderly woman's flat in the San Ildefonso neighbourhood in Granada, put on her dressing gown and made himself dinner, before being arrested by the Local Police.

The odd incident happened on Sunday night in Calle Parra Alta de Cartuja. The assailant, who had sneaked into the building, rang the doorbell of the woman's flat. Although she could not see anyone through the peephole, the woman opened the door, thinking that the noises she could hear indicated that a neighbour of hers was in trouble. The door had barely moved, when a foot slipped through the gap. The semi-naked man shoved the victim aside and entered her home.

The woman ran to the street and started screaming. In the meantime, the perpetrator locked the door. What followed stunned the victim and other witnesses who observed the events through the flat's window: the man put on one of the woman's dressing gowns, calmly made himself dinner and even sat comfortably on the sofa.

Residents of the building called the emergency services at 9.40pm. Three units of the Local Police were sent to the scene. Police sources tried to get the man to open the door on his own initiative, but the assailant was oblivious to everything that was going on.

The police officers called the fire brigade for support. Firefighters managed to access the flat via an interior patio. Within minutes, the man was arrested and taken to the city's National Police headquarters.

"There was a big commotion"

Shortly before the officers were called to the address, they had received several reports of the semi-naked individual wandering around the area of the Murcia road. It turned out that the perpetrator was a homeless person suffering from an infectious respiratory disease. The officers entered the flat with masks on.

According to eyewitness accounts, the woman had to receive medical assistance for a nervous breakdown. "She was having trouble breathing, she had a fright. My husband, who is a bit deaf, and I were watching TV. We had put the volume quite high and didn't hear the screams, but we did see the lights of the police cars. There was a big commotion," said a resident of a neighbouring building. Another neighbour said that the victim ended up spending the night at a relative's house.

Despite the incident, the tenants and the residents' association stated that San Ildefonso is a quiet neighbourhood. They hope the area will remain peaceful after such incidents, especially since another resident was mugged at knifepoint in early February. Luckily, the offender was detained thanks to the cooperation of the locals. "Here you raise your voice and all the neighbours come out to help. We show solidarity and look out for each other," residents said.

San Ildefonso provides the perfect combination of lifelong neighbours, traditional shops and a friendly atmosphere, despite being located in the very centre of the city and close to the epicentre of university life. "We have a very good relationship with each other and the young people who live here while studying are very friendly. We hope we won't have any more problems," the association said.