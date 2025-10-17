Police warn of big fines after newborn puppies found abandoned in Granada rubbish bin

S. Palacios Granada Friday, 17 October 2025, 13:16 Share

The Local Police in Pinos Puente in Andalucía's Granada province have opened an investigation to locate the people responsible for the abandonment of five newborn puppies in a rubbish bin that were found on 12 October. Authorities remind the public that the abandonment of animals and unauthorised breeding "are banned" and that such actions "can lead to 50,000-euro fines".

The police are currently working on identifying "the person responsible for this cruel act, which not only threatens the lives of these defenceless animals but also constitutes a serious offence under the animal welfare act". Investigators have urged residents to report any animal abuse or neglect of which they are aware.

The pups have been taken to a foster home, where they are receiving the care and attention they need until they find a permanent home.