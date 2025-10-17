Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Animal welfare

Police warn of big fines after newborn puppies found abandoned in Granada rubbish bin

Local Police officers have opened an investigation to identify the persons responsible and warn they could face a fine of up to 50,000 euros

S. Palacios

Granada

Friday, 17 October 2025, 13:16

The Local Police in Pinos Puente in Andalucía's Granada province have opened an investigation to locate the people responsible for the abandonment of five newborn puppies in a rubbish bin that were found on 12 October. Authorities remind the public that the abandonment of animals and unauthorised breeding "are banned" and that such actions "can lead to 50,000-euro fines".

The police are currently working on identifying "the person responsible for this cruel act, which not only threatens the lives of these defenceless animals but also constitutes a serious offence under the animal welfare act". Investigators have urged residents to report any animal abuse or neglect of which they are aware.

The pups have been taken to a foster home, where they are receiving the care and attention they need until they find a permanent home.

