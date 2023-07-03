Parking meters now operative on seafront promenades of Almuñécar and La Herradura

Ideal Compartir Copiar enlace

Parking fees on the seafront promenades of Almuñécar and La Herradura are now back in force for the summer season, with the 'blue zone' operative until 31 August.

"The service will have the following timetable. That is, in the morning, from 11am to 3pm, and in the evening, from 7pm to 10pm, with a maximum of three hours per vehicle per day," councillor Luis Aragón said at the end of last week.

Parking in Almuñécar and La Herradura's "blue zone" can be paid by mobile phone using the free application called "parkinglibre", as is used in other Spanish towns and cities. "This makes it easier for users to pay without having to go to the parking meter," said the councillor.

The parking fees affect the following promenades: Puerta del Mar and Velilla, Tesorillo beach, El Pozuelo beach, Avenida Adolfo Suárez (Galera Playa), Plaza de Abderramán, Paseo de Las Flores, San Cristóbal, Paseo Rincón de la China and Cotobro, up to the Los Ramos building.

The zone also includes Avenida Mar de Plata, Calle Pirámide and Avenida Amelia Sánchez de Alcázar, in the section from the junction of Mar de Plata to the junction with Calle Pirámide.

In La Herradura, during the summer, the parking restrictions affect the Andrés Segovia promenade, from the municipal market to the access junction to Calle Alhambra street and Calle Gonzalo Barbero.

Finally, the concessionary company has a customer service office at Avenida de Europa 26 (opposite Hotel Carmen).

Parking fees range from 0.20 euros (15 minutes) to 1.20 or 1.65 euros, depending on whether it is for two or three hours, either in the shopping area or on the seafront. Vehicle owners without a ticket will be fined seven euros and if they have a ticket and exceed the time limit, the fine will be 3.50 euros. There are also annual passes for residents and workers, according to the local bylaw that has been in force for the last few years.

Parking meters were introduced in the municipality in 2006, to facilitate the rotation of vehicles on the main roads of the town throughout the year in areas of the city centre and extended at Easter and in summer on the promenades.