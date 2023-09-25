Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Some of the new arrivals at the Loro Sexi in Almuñécar SUR
New arrivals at Costa Tropical bird park

The Loro Sexi ornithological park in Almuñécar has received a number of parrots from private individuals to add to its collection

IDEAL

Monday, 25 September 2023, 18:06

The Loro Sexi ornithological park in Almuñécar has increased its collection of parrots thanks to donations from private individuals. The pairs of birds include rainbow lorikeets, sun parakeets and blue-fronted amazons, whose owners are unable to take care of them and have entrusted the park to take them in, according to the town’s councillor for parks and gardens, Carlos Ferrón.

Conchi Bueno and Sebastián Polo, who donated the birds, said that from the outset the care and attention they and their parrots have received has been “unbeatable” and they recognised that the birds would be “better off there than at home”.

They added that the staff “call them by their names” and “speak to them the way we do and that says a lot about the great professionals who make up this park".

Ferrón explained that the parrots are “large birds that need a lot of care, so it is difficult to look after them".

Some of the new parrots being released into the park SUR

Staff at the Loro Sexi park explained that the parrots “have remained in the park under quarantine under the supervision of the veterinary team” and “have previously undergone a special deworming treatment before being introduced into their new enclosures with the rest of the birds, in order to ensure that all the animals that make up the ornithological park are cared for”.

