Watch: Holy Week procession with electronic payment machine to collect donations goes viral during Semana Santa in Spain

D. C. Granada Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 14:15 | Updated 14:24h. Compartir

A video of a Holy Week procession in Guadix in Granada province has gone viral in which a 'Nazareño' can be seen carrying an electronic card payment machine, supposedly to collect donations from those attending the procession. The video, which was posted on Tik Tok and Instagram, has more than 40,000 interactions.

The card machine-carrying 'Nazareño' is a member of the Borriquilla de Guadix Holy Week brotherhood, which formed part of the town's Palm Sunday processions. Asked about the video, representatives of the brotherhood have acknowledged that the person is a member of the brotherhood but have not made any further comment on the matter.

The aim of the card machine was supposedly to collect donations from members of the public who did not have any loose change. The initiative has sparked a range of opinions among social media users, with some in favour of the idea and others that have objected to collecting donations in this way.