Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A Nazarene with the electronic payment machine in the Brotherhood of the Borriquilla procession in Guadix. Ideal
Watch: Holy Week procession with electronic payment machine to collect donations goes viral during Semana Santa in Spain
Semana Santa 2025

Watch: Holy Week procession with electronic payment machine to collect donations goes viral during Semana Santa in Spain

The video, taken during the Hermandad de la Borriquilla brotherhood parade in Guadix, has divided opinion on social media

D. C.

Granada

Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 14:15

A video of a Holy Week procession in Guadix in Granada province has gone viral in which a 'Nazareño' can be seen carrying an electronic card payment machine, supposedly to collect donations from those attending the procession. The video, which was posted on Tik Tok and Instagram, has more than 40,000 interactions.

The card machine-carrying 'Nazareño' is a member of the Borriquilla de Guadix Holy Week brotherhood, which formed part of the town's Palm Sunday processions. Asked about the video, representatives of the brotherhood have acknowledged that the person is a member of the brotherhood but have not made any further comment on the matter.

@_la_mafia #semanasanta #parati #fyp #guadix #laburra ♬ original sound - La Mafia

The aim of the card machine was supposedly to collect donations from members of the public who did not have any loose change. The initiative has sparked a range of opinions among social media users, with some in favour of the idea and others that have objected to collecting donations in this way.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tourist train starts season in Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Popstar Robbie Williams rocks Malaga CF shirt on city visit
  3. 3 Stoppage-time disaster sends Malaga CF plummeting towards the drop zone
  4. 4 Video: Young driver slapped with eight-month ban and big fine for doing 140 km/h on Malaga fairground
  5. 5 Antoñito set to leave Malaga CF after signing long-term deal with Newcastle United
  6. 6 Holy Week image destroyed by fire on Costa del Sol takes to the streets again
  7. 7 Lifeguard service starts in time for Easter in Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Spanish cancer association unveils new HQ in eastern Costa del Sol town
  9. 9 Discover the Costa del Sol from above: a unique experience with World Aviation Group
  10. 10 Braving the elements in a kilt on the Costa to support sufferers of post-traumatic stress disorder

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Watch: Holy Week procession with electronic payment machine to collect donations goes viral during Semana Santa in Spain