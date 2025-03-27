Port on Spain's Costa Tropical welcomes largest cruise shop of season

M.J. Arrebola Granada Thursday, 27 March 2025, 07:55 Compartir

After leaving the coast of Cadiz, the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship arrived at the port of Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical on Tuesday 25 March as the largest cruise ship of the season. At 325 metres long, the ship is the equivalent to more than three football pitches and has a maximum capacity of 4,000 passengers.

This 'giant of the sea' is one of the largest vessels ever to dock in the town according to the port authorities. The cruise ship, which belongs to the prestigious Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), arrived at Motril with its maximum number of passengers along with 1,565 crew members, totalling more than 5,000 people on board.

President of the port of Motril, José García Fuentes, spoke of the "importance" of the ship calling in at Motril and the "positive" impact it will have on the town. "We welcome this impressive and imposing vessel, a ship of the highest performance which offers maximum comfort to the passenger. The NCL shipping company has made a strong commitment to the port of Motril with numerous calls both last year and this year".

The Norwegian Breakaway is a floating resort with all kinds of luxuries and entertainment. It has a Mandara Spa with relaxation treatments and thermal circuits, a water park with various slides and a rope course, sports courts, a wide variety of bars and restaurants with international cuisine such as Moderno Churrascaria with Brazilian gastronomy, Le Bistro with French haute cuisine and La Cucina with Italian food.

According to García Fuentes, the price of a cruise on the Norwegian Breakaway ranges between 2,500 and 8,500 euros as it offers a premium experience. The ship's passengers come mainly from the USA, Canada, Europe and Latin America.

70 per cent of passengers visit Motril

The ship is on a 14-day cruise that began in Southampton (England) and continued through Belgium, France and into Spain via Bilbao, La Coruña, Vigo, Lisbon (Portugal) and after Motril it will continue on to Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, where it will end its journey.

In Motril passengers were provided with a service of 13 shuttle buses to transfer them between the port and the town. While 70% of the passengers stayed in Motril, the remaining 30 per cent travelled to visit other destinations in Granada province, such as the Alhambra, the Alpujarra, the Lecrín Valley and Vélez de Benaudalla.

Motril's councillor for trade and consumer affairs, Susana Peña, said that the arrival of this type of luxury ship was important for the economic development of the town and in particular for shops and the hotel and catering industry. "It is a very important day for our town. The arrival of 4,000 people is a unique opportunity for our locals. We will continue to work to attract more cruise ships and offer the best of our area to visitors".