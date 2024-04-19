Granada town gets ready to party for Dani, a six-year-old boy with cerebral palsy

Alberto Flores Granada Friday, 19 April 2024, 14:21 Compartir Copiar enlace

This weekend a tavern in the coastal town of Motril in Granada province is holding a charity event to help Dani, a six-year-old boy with cerebral palsy. His care and treatment are very expensive which is why Juan, the owner of Taberna Guindilla on Calle Párroco Sierra, has agreed to host a party to raise funds for him through raffles and the sale of charity dishes. It will take place on Saturday 20 April from 2pm.

Dani's grandmother Pilar Ordoñez will be one of the guests at the party. She explained to IDEAL that "it will be a very nice day" to help her grandson. "Caring for these children is very costly physically, psychologically and economically. They have a lot of expenses because their special needs make everything more difficult," she said.

There will be dishes of all kinds, cakes and raffles with prizes that have been donated for the occasion, from olive oil to hams. "A lot of people are going to come and it makes me very happy because it helps you to forget about the bad things and think about how good this is for the children and their parents," said Pilar.

Dani's cerebral palsy is 93 per cent and was caused by a cardiorespiratory arrest when he was born. "The doctors didn't think he was going to make it, but he did. But because the arrest was so prolonged, the brain injury was severe, causing Dani to be very dependent. His parents' life took a 180-degree turn and became one of caring, caring, caring. And the boy's day-to-day life is none other than working in therapy to achieve a better quality of life," Pilar explained to IDEAL.

As for Juan, Pilar says, "His bar is his life and he is offering it to us for Dani, to raise funds for his therapies. It is spectacular." As well as raising money for little Dani, the organisers aim to raise awareness about cerebral palsy and the many children in the same situation as him: "We have to give more visibility to these children because they are not second-class children," Pilar says.

"We're going to have a great time and it's going to be a very nice day. A day of joy even if the reason is something that nobody wants," concludes Pilar, who hopes that Taberna Guindilla will be fuller than ever on Saturday afternoon to support little Dani and his parents.