Granada coastal town to reopen promenade before the end of 2025

Granada Friday, 5 December 2025

Motril town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical is speeding up work on the comprehensive remodelling of the historic Paseo de Las Explanadas promenade, with the aim of opening it to pedestrians before the end of 2025.

Although the work was scheduled to be completed in November, the project has encountered various setbacks. However, the town hall is confident that residents will be able to enjoy the promenade this Christmas.

Councillor José Balderas explained that in the next few days several provisional pedestrian accesses will be set up. "We are going to establish pedestrian traffic from Avenida Salobreña towards the promenade; from the pedestrian crossing towards Calle Ferrocarril, in the direction of the school and also from the promenade to Avenida de Nuestra Señora de la Cabeza, although this section is still closed," he explained. Access to Calle Alonso Terrón and the area where the bar terraces were installed is now open.

Balderas pointed out that the most delayed part of the work is the landscaping, especially the sowing of the new grass and the establishment of the green areas. "It is going to be sown in the next few days, but if we were to open right now, people would step on it and the grass would not be able to take root. The idea is to give it time to take root properly," he said.

The project has seen the integral transformation of 8,188 square metres of promenade, of which 2,200 will be landscaped. With a municipal investment of 2.24 million euros, the project includes the creation of a new boulevard, improvements in accessibility and lighting, pavements, rest areas and spaces for socialising.

The promenade - originally inaugurated in 1856 and considered the first great urban space in Motril - has been the historic setting for some of the town's main events, from the old cattle fair to the 'Semana Verde' and the August fair, which was held there until 1982. After 45 years without a major refurbishment, the town hall aims to "recover its historical essence and return it to the splendour it has always had".