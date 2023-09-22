Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Almuñécar's Cariba beach. Javier Martín
Man drowns while swimming off popular Costa Tropical beach
112 incident

Man drowns while swimming off popular Costa Tropical beach

The 57-year-old foreigner had gone into the sea despite yellow warning flags due to the winds and strong current at the time

Europa Press

Granada

Friday, 22 September 2023, 13:57

A 57-year-old Polish man died on the afternoon of Thursday 21 September in the area of Cabria beach in Almuñécar, (Granada province), after calling for help from the sea.

The 112 Andalucía emergency number said that the call came in at around 3.40pm, when a number of beachgoers reported that a man was calling for help from the sea at around 20 metres from the shore.

Despite the efforts of the Guardia Civil, Red Cross, fire brigade and medical services, he had already died by the time they reached him. By then, according to Almuñécar town hall, his body “was floating about 50 metres from the shore in front of Curumbico beach”.

According to Local Police sources the man went into the sea at Cabria beach but due to the strong current was dragged along the coast to the neighbouring Curumbico beach. There were yellow warning flags flying on the beach due to the winds and strong current at the time of the incident.

An autopsy which will be carried out at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Granada, where the body has been taken, to confirm the cause of death.

