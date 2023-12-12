Magnitude 3.5 earthquake recorded in south of Spain

Europa Press Granada Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 09:28 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's National Geographic Institute (IGN) has confirmed that a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was recorded early this Tuesday morning (12 December) with its epicentre in the town of Jayena, in Andalucía's Granada province..

According to the IGN on its website, the earthquake was registered at a depth of 63 kilometres at 1.43am and there is no record of it having been felt in other municipalities in the province.

112 Andalucía's emergency coordination centre reported on its social media networks, that it has not received any calls in relation to this seismic movement and nor is it aware of any personal or material damage.