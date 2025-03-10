Mayor of small Spanish village dismissed for 'accidentally' sharing sickening video of hunters 'torturing' a fox on WhatsApp

Sandra Palacios Granada Monday, 10 March 2025, 16:53 Compartir

The mayor of Gumiel, an autonomous district of the municipality of Moclín in Spain's Granada province, José Sánchez Aguilera was dismissed from his post on Sunday 9 March for his involvement in disseminating a video showing the brutal aggression of hunters against a fox. The Moclín town hall made the decision following a public complaint by Pacma, Spain's national animal rights party.

The images spread via WhatsApp show a group of hunters mistreating a fox. While, at first, it is seen that dogs attack the fox, one of the men proceeds to hit it, encouraged by the laughter of the others. He then puts the fox's neck between his legs and hits it on the head, until the animal is knocked unconscious on the ground.

"A group of hunters have tortured a fox in a Granada municipality and the mayor of Gumiel (@psoe) has contributed to the spread of the video through his WhatsApp ," said Pacma. "We have brought the facts to the attention of the Guardia Civil, so that they can investigate," the group added, demanding "the immediate dismissal" of Sánchez Aguilera.

After analysing the complaint and talking to the local mayor, Moclín authorities announced Sánchez Aguilera's immediate dismissal and disassociated themselves from the events that took place. "The town hall expresses its firm opposition to any form of animal abuse and declares that it has no information about the origin of the video," they stated.

According to Moclín mayor Marco Pérez, the former representative of Gumiel said that he had shared the video "completely accidentally". Sánchez Aguilera stated that the images had reached him "through a WhatsApp group that he had left". However, he "accepts the political responsibility that this error may entail".

Moclín town hall has offered its cooperation to the Guardia Civil and has asked for an investigation into the location of the act of animal abuse and the identity of those involved. Pacma has called for the protection of foxes from "systemic persecution" and "hunting violence" of which the species is a constant victim.