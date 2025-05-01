Iconic Granada hotel reopens after complete refurbishment

C. L. Thursday, 1 May 2025, 16:25 Compartir

The Sol Los Fenicios hotel in La Herradura, on Granada province's Costa Tropical reopened on Wednesday 30 April following a complete refurbishment. Mayor of Almuñécar, Juanjo Ruiz Joya, councillor for tourism, Beatriz González Orce, and the head of the mayor's office of La Herradura, Elena Mora, attended the opening ceremony.

Juanjo Ruiz Joya congratulated the new management and explained that the hotel is still run by the the Meliá chain, although the property is owned by Granada business owner Luis Torres Morente, who has more businesses in La Herradura, including the Peña Parda Boutique Hotel.

Beatriz González said that the opening increases the number of hotel beds in La Herradura to 7,000. She described it as "a four star hotel that demonstrates the quality of Almuñécar-La Herradura" as a destination.

The four-star Sol Los Fenicios by Meliá hotel in La Herradura is described on its official website as "a charming and peaceful hotel with a beautiful Andalusian architectural style and surrounded by spectacular sea views, where guests can enjoy quality services and exquisite treatment. An ideal choice to enjoy as a couple or alone all that the Andalusian coast has to offer".

Sol Los Fenicios is located on La Herradura's seafront, next to Cerro Gordo and Marina del Este beaches. It has an Andalusian garden and outdoor swimming pool overlooking the sea and offers "delicious gastronomy both inside and outside", with the typical pescaíto frito (fried fish) in the chiringuitos (beach bars), according to the hotel. It also offers "excellent leisure options in the area".