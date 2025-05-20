Enjoy spectacular sunsets and local gastronomy at a Costa Tropical castle in June

C.L. Tuesday, 20 May 2025, 16:10 Compartir

Salobreña town hall on Granada province's Costa tropical is organising, for the second year running, its 'La Hora Dorada del Castillo' (the golden hour of the castle), evenings throughout summer.

The spectacular sunsets offered by the castle with its privileged panoramic views will be combined with tapas made using local products, paired with local wines. The events include an exclusive guided tour of the monument once it closes its doors to the public. This will be followed by tastings of Granada wines accompanied by tapas prepared by local chefs.

The events begin on Wednesday 25 June and will continue on most Wednesdays throughout the summer until 17 September. They will take place between 8.30 and 10pm approximately, and places for each event are limited to 30 people. As with last year, the chef for the first evening will be Raúl Cáceres, head of the Arrockcería de la Villa restaurant.

María Carmen Rodríguez Callejón, councillor for tourism, said: "This is an experience that brings residents and visitors closer to the rich heritage and gastronomy of our town, promoting heritage through innovation in a privileged setting, coinciding with the sunsets."

The dates are 25 June (session for press and sponsors), July: 2, 9, 15, 23, 30, August: 6, 13, 20, 27, September: 3, 10, 17 September (special session in English and closing ceremony). Bookings are already available and can be made through the Giglon platform.

La Hora Dorada del Castillo is supported by the Mancomunidad association of town halls on the Costa Tropical and the provincial Diputación de Granada, as well as the tourism department of Salobreña Town Hall. The programme is also part of the project 'Salobreña emociones todo el año' promoted by the town hall's tourism department.