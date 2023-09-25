Guardia Civil searching for almost 100 migrants who arrived on the coast of Granada Two small boats arrived this Monday morning and those onboard scattered off into the Albuñol mountains, while some hid in greenhouses

Police have been trying to locate between 80 and 90 migrants who arrived by boat on the coast of Granada this Monday morning and then escaped into the nearby mountains.

Two boats arrived about 9am and those onboard scattered off once they reached land at the El Búho beach area, between Albuñol and Adra. Some hid in agricultural greenhouses and others fled into the mountains.

The 112 emergency service received several phone calls this morning reporting people dangerously running across roads. Guardia Civil officers have detained some of them, and have taken them into custody, but most remain at large. Once the other migrants are located they will be transferred to the temporary centre for foreigners in Motril.