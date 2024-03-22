Alhambra tickets almost sold out as Granada looks forward to a bumper Easter week for tourism

Mercedes Navarrete Granada Friday, 22 March 2024, 08:07 Compartir Copiar enlace

Granada's tourism sector has said that it is hoping that the good weather will bring last-minute visitors to the city for Holy Week. It is looking forward to a good Easter, similar to last year, but says it is unlikely to be "record-breaking" in terms of hotel occupancy.

The good weather will be decisive in attracting last-minute visitors which could boost hotel reservations, which currently stand at 75 per cent full in the city and 70 per cent in the rest of the province.

This data was published on Wednesday 20 March by Granada's provincial federation of hotel and tourism companies (FEHT), the provincial tourism board and Granada city hall.

Room for improvement

"The figures are good for the beginning of the week and for the public holidays" of Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Saturday and last-minute bookings are "expected to see 90 per cent occupancy in some establishments", said the secretary of the provincial federation of tourism Antonio Garcia.

There is room for improvement, which is why García has encouraged those who are still thinking about their next getaway to choose Granada. "The figures are positive, we have beds and all kinds of services to accommodate more tourists," he said.

The provincial delegate for tourism and heritage, Marta Nievas, also said that 70 per cent occupancy in the province's accommodation was good and that Easter is the most important period for Granada in terms of tourism.

"In the month in which it falls, either March or April, there is traditionally the highest peak of hotel occupancy of the year in the province, with some 275,000 travellers staying in our establishments," explained Nievas.

Beach, snow and culture

Granada City councillor for culture and tourism Juan Ramón Ferreira said that the "mixture of beach and snow, together with the wealth of heritage and art makes us a top level destination". He added that sales of the Granada Card for Easter Week are going very well but added that "there are still tickets available for those who wish to purchase them".

Tickets to the Alhambra over Easter week are almost sold out. "We are very pleased with the Easter visits, we will be completely full and we will receive 60,800 visitors, 42% are Spanish, about 10% American and 5% German," explained head of the Alhambra's public visits service Gonzalo Mochón.

There were more visitors last year but that was because Easter was in April and after the clocks had changed. This year the Alhambra is still in its winter timetable, which leaves two hours less for visits. The opening hours will be extended on 1 April.