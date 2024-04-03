This the 'secret' bar in Granada that is hidden behind a vending machine frontage

Alberto Flores Granada Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 21:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

Anyone strolling through the centre of Granada would never guess that behind a street vending machine is the entrance to a bar. The city's Calle San Matías is home to a whole range of businesses including plenty of places selling soft drinks, sweets and other snacks. However, one of these is deceptive because although it has displays full of crisps and soft drinks, it actually hides a music and drinks club behind its vending machine façade.

Confuso Club is located at number 25 Calle San Matías. Although when they opened their doors last September nobody knew that behind this small grocery shop frontage there was a club. But the place has since gone viral on social media thanks to countless videos online showing the unusual entrance.

"We opened on 7 September and from December onwards we saw that the clientele increased spectacularly," Guille González, one of the owners of the establishment, told Ideal, SUR's sister newspaper in Granada province.

It was then that he was told it had gained a lot of interest on social media as 'the hidden pub in Granada' "There were several videos on TikTok, some with more than a million views. It was spectacular and we didn't expect it."

When asked why they decided to put the entrance behind a vending machine, Guille explains that they are "a very creative team" and that they wanted to do "something different" in Granada. "We wanted to go for something different because we were going to compete with businesses that have been established for many years. That's when the vending machine idea came, which you see a lot of here, with a hidden door."

Interior of Confuso Club. Alonso Martínez

Although at first people passed by thinking it was just another vending machine, little by little people began to hear about the place. “At first people didn't know what they were walking into, but then when they did they loved it,” Guille explains.

Social media has helped to put the place on the map and some people just go along to see what the entrance to this secret bar in Granada looks like. "For us all this is a source of pride, but it's clear to us that if the entrance is cool but the place doesn't impress, it's useless," Guille said. And it is precisely for this reason that they work hard to give customers "a full experience" with "great décor and the best possible sound".