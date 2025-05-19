Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mayor of Granada, Marifrán Carazo, at the Arab European Cities Dialogue 2025. Ideal
Granada and Fez sign agreement to unite the two historical cities
International cooperation

Granada and Fez sign agreement to unite the two historical cities

The new alliance comes after the mayor's recent participation in the Arab European Cities Dialogue 2025, held in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), where she presented Granada's candidacy for Capital of Culture

Monday, 19 May 2025, 18:08

Granada city council has formalised an agreement with the Moroccan city of Fez, for a strategic commitment to cultural, educational, tourist and social cooperation between two historically linked cities. Mayor of Granada, Marifrán Carazo, said, "This agreement symbolises the reunion of two sister cities that share a common legacy and an international vocation, at a key moment for Granada, which is immersed in its candidacy to become European Capital of Culture 2031."

The agreement, signed in Fez, and with a reciprocal act scheduled to take place soon in Granada, contemplates a collaboration agenda that includes academic exchange between universities, the restoration and enhancement of artistic heritage, the promotion of cultural and sustainable tourism, the promotion of Arabic and Spanish languages and literature, as well as joint initiatives in social policies, the environment and urban development.

This new alliance becomes even more relevant after the mayor's recent participation in the Arab European Cities Dialogue 2025, held in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), where she presented Granada's candidacy for the Capital of Culture as a transformation project based on knowledge, sustainability and intercultural dialogue. Carazo highlighted "the opportunity to strengthen ties with cities in the Arab and European world that share a common sensitivity for culture, history and social progress, as is the case of Fez".

Annual roadmap

The cooperation agreement with Fez will include an annual joint roadmap, as well as the creation of a working and monitoring group that will meet alternatively in both cities. This group will coordinate projects in key areas such as artificial intelligence applied to urban management, social inclusion and citizen participation.

