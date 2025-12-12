Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Christmas

The village on Granada's Costa Tropical lovingly decorated by local residents

Locals in La Garnatilla have unveiled a Christmas tree that measures over two metres tall and is made out of Alhambra beer bottles to mark the company's centenary

Javier Martín

Motril

Friday, 12 December 2025, 14:35

La Garnatilla, a village on the Granada province's Costa Tropical, has completed the installation of lights, decorations and themed scenes that each year attract many visitors, earning it the unofficial but well-deserved title of "the most Christmasy village on the coast".

Christmas is a project that everyone gets involved in in La Garnatilla and that begins almost as soon as the previous one ends, an exercise in creativity in which children, grandparents, parents, newcomers and entire families participate to make their village look like no other.

All this is nothing more and nothing less than the result of months of work, of entire afternoons spent folding fabric, cutting wood, knitting wool, recycling bottles, meeting after long days of work and always looking for new ways to surprise visitors.

Alhambra beer tree

This year, the streets are once again transformed into a Christmas scene that surpasses last year's Among all the new features, the large tree made of Alhambra beer bottles and measures over two and a half metres tall. It is a green, shiny and perfectly symmetrical structure that has become the great reference point for this Christmas.

The creator is Ana Vílchez, a lifelong resident, who admits that the inspiration came about almost by chance: "We saw that 1925 beer was celebrating its 100th anniversary and we thought it would be nice to do something special, a tribute to a brand that is so much a part of Granada and so much a part of us," she says as she puts one of the last bottles in place.

The Alhambra beer Christmas tree MJAT

The tree began to take shape in July. Ana and her family saved bottles for months, cleaning them one by one and placing them until they had the three hundred needed to make the tree. A few metres from the tree is Cecilia Vilchez, whose talent is undoubtedly crochet and glass. Cecilia proudly shows off her picture made with glass collected from the beach, which depicts the nativity scene and a cosy place with a fireplace. She has also crocheted a two-metre tree with dahlias.

Snowball fight

Rocío Ortega and her family have taken it upon themselves this year to decorate their street like a snowy landscape, with snowmen, little houses and a small corner that looks like it has been taken straight out of Lapland, while the Grinch sits on a chair looking grumpily at passers-by.

Among the most original decorations is that of Shelly, an English resident who has been living on the Costa Tropical for 30 years and who this year wanted to bring a little piece of her childhood winters. Hers is a very “mischievous” scene, depicting a snowball fight between children created by hand from eight-litre bottles.

According to Alfredo Ortega, the locals start in September and meet in the afternoon. Everything is made from recycled materials: water bottles are transformed into goats, sticks from the countryside become trees, old fabrics are turned into scarves and fruit boxes are converted into train carriages. The decorations will remain in place throughout the festive season, making La Garnatilla one of the festive highlights on the Costa Tropical.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga village strengthens ties with USA
  2. 2 Contract awarded to turn eastern Costa del Sol castle into museum
  3. 3 Spain or the UK? Which country offers the best value for your retirement years?
  4. 4 New plan for eastern Costa del Sol port
  5. 5 Authorities plea for information on missing 14-year-old from Malaga village
  6. 6 Eastern Costa del Sol turns to AI for tools to help tourists
  7. 7 New walking football team aims to attract more women to the sport
  8. 8 La Cala de Mijas Lions use December to support the needy during the festive season
  9. 9 Torremolinos opens its Nativity scene in new location
  10. 10 Controversial penalty stuns Malaga CF late on despite dominant display

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The village on Granada's Costa Tropical lovingly decorated by local residents

The village on Granada&#039;s Costa Tropical lovingly decorated by local residents