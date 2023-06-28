Europe's largest vertical mural to adorn sustainable luxury housing development on Costa Tropical Le Grand Large is being painted onto the Rivages de Almuñécar and the project will feature some 1,200 m2 of solar panels generating 100% of its needs

The large-scale vertical art mural Les Rivages de Almuñécar, commissioned by the renowned French luxury property development company Les Rivages, is progressing rapidly and is currently in its final phase of work reaching 80 per cent completion. The project has been designed to be a fully sustainable housing development on Granada province's Costa Tropical and is expected to be fully completed during the first half of July.

The work of art, by the well-known artist José Ríos, is being projected on three 12-storey buildings, covering an area of more than 6,000 square metres, in the Velilla area. It is set to become the largest vertical mural in Spain and indeed Europe.

Conceived with the purpose of creating a sense of transparency and hiding the large buildings, the mural already shows some of its distinctive elements such as the figure of a dog walking on the beach, the silhouette of a woman, the waves of the sea and the golden sand.

Luxury housing

Les Rivages has integrated the mural into the Le Grand Large development; a project of 15 luxury villas located in the Velilla area of Almuñécar, which has become one of the first fully sustainable developments on the Costa Tropical, being self-sufficient in terms of electricity consumption.

The community of Le Grand Large will have 1,200 square metres of solar panels, which will allow 100 per cent solar electricity consumption and contribute significantly to the fight against climate change. The homes will have luxury amenities such as heated swimming pools, hot tubs, electric vehicle chargers and LED lighting technology. All this will be achieved without generating CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, thanks to the self-consumption solar park.

The Le Grand Large villas, which are being built by the Añil company, are expected to be fully completed by spring 2024, consolidating Les Rivages' innovative and sustainable vision for Almuñécar.

Michel Dupey, Director of Les Rivages, expressed his enthusiasm for the positive impact that the mural and the Le Grand Large promotion are having on the town: "The Les Rivages de Almuñécar mural will not only be an artistic landmark, but also a testament to our commitment to sustainability and creating unique experiences for our owners. We are delighted to contribute to the development of Almuñécar as a cultural and environmentally friendly tourist destination".

Catamaran service

The future owners of Le Grand Large properties will be able to enjoy an exclusive service: the Aventura 37 catamaran. Each owner will have the opportunity to reserve this catamaran for private use, with a skipper on board and transport to the marina managed by the company Club Catamaran Les Rivages.

Les Rivages is the brand name of the French development group Remisol Invest, whose real estate activity is focused on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Tropical. With several developments developed and managed in more than a decade of professional experience in Spain, Les Rivages offers its clients, in addition to properties in privileged locations in Estepona and Almuñécar, various services that provide quality of life, exclusivity and investment security, such as Les Rivages Property Management or the Les Rivages Catamaran Club.