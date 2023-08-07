Costa Tropical town gets ready to celebrate annual fair There will be music, dancing, sandcastle competitions, children's events and more in Almuñécar from Wednesday 9 August

Almuñécar’s 'feria' starts on Wednesday 9 August with the daytime event boasting 18 ‘casetas’ with different programmes of music, dancing and entertainment for children. The evening fairground has nine different 'casetas', each again with their own programme of entertainment.

There are sports, social and children's activities every morning on Puerta del Mar beach, the municipal band plays in Plaza de la Constitución and there will be fandango and sevillanas dancing. On each day of the fair entrance is free to San Miguel Castle and the Siete Palacios caves.

The official opening takes place on Wednesday at 12pm with balloons being released in the Plaza de la Constitución and a local wine-tasting event as well as the inaugural street parade organised by the GranaMusic association. This will be followed at 12.30pm by a puppet show. Later on, at 9.45pm the fairground will be officially opened with the switching on of the lights and the rides and attractions will open at 10pm.

Thursday 10 August is children’s day and the highlights will be water activities including slides and splash pools at Puerta del Mar beach from 11am to 1pm. Later on at 11pm the evening highlight will be a Super 90s Party featuring Torreos Más Chanclas and Tania Evans. The highlights of Friday 11 of August will be a sandcastle competition on Puerta del Mar beach and a foam party.

Tuesday 15 August will be dedicated to the patron saint of Almuñécar, La Virgen de la Antigua, with mass and a procession through the streets. The feria will close with a fireworks and music display from the castle at 11.15pm.