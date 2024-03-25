Costa Tropical resorts likely to turn off beach showers this summer as other restrictions are considered

Pilar García-Trevijano Granada Monday, 25 March 2024, 17:12 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Normally at the end of June, town halls along the Costa Tropical in Granada province are getting everything ready for the summer, including preparing the beach showers. However, this year the situation ahead of the busy summer season is uncertain.

It has rained, but not enough. Guaranteeing domestic supply of the limited water reserves is a priority for an area whose population triples in July and August and this is why some town halls are expected to keep the beach showers turned off this summer.

In the province's most popular tourist resort, Almuñécar-La Herradura, environment and beaches councillor Lucía González explained that the most likely scenario is that the showers will not be available due to the drought.

Water restrictions have been in place since 2022, but up until now they have been brought in in September and more as a show of solidarity with other places that have had to impose cuts and Castell de Ferro town hall did the same. Almuñécar's local drought decree recommends not washing cars or filling swimming pools and calls for individual responsibility.

In neighbouring Salobreña municipal sources told Europa Press that the footbaths would be open but that the showers would remain turned off as one of the measures that has been put in place to save water. In Andalucía as a whole other popular destinations are taking similar measures, for example in Cadiz city there will be no outdoor showers or footbaths this summer.

The Mancomunidad association of town halls on the Costa Tropical launched a public awareness campaign last week. President Rafael Caballero and the manager of the local water board Alejandro Jurado said they intend to make the population aware of a responsible use of water in view of the drought situation.

A number of towns on the Costa Tropical including Jete, Otívar, Letegí, Sorvilán, Polopos-La Mamola, Gualchos-Castell de Ferro, Rubite, Albondón and Albuñol have already been warned that restrictions are likely. This does not mean that restrictive measures will be taken just yet, but the agency will continue to study the situation of each place.