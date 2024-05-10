Man convicted of sharing sex video on porn site without partner's permission in Granada

Carlos Morán Friday, 10 May 2024, 17:39 Compartir Copiar enlace

A man in Granada has been convicted of uploading a video showing he and his partner having sex to a pornography website without the woman's permission.

In July 2019 the couple recorded themselves having sex in a house in Granada. They both agreed to the recording, but some time later the man uploaded the video to the OnlyFans paid pornography website.

The site contains videos by both professional and amateur porn actors and allows contributors to make money from their videos without intermediaries as payment comes directly from their followers.

The victim found the video about a year after it had been recorded when the man's OnlyFans account allowed free access for a week in May 2020.

The victim reported the man and the case went to Granada's provincial court which found the defendant guilty, "as the criminally responsible perpetrator of a crime of discovery and disclosure of secrets". He has been given a six-month sentence and ordered to pay compensation of three thousand euros to the woman.

The prosecution and private prosecution, exercised by the lawyer Vicente Rodríguez Quirantes, initially requested that he be sentenced to seven years in prison.

The ruling

Spanish law for this type of crime establishes a prison sentence between three months to one year for offences "without the authorisation of the person concerned, that disseminate, disclose or transfer to third parties images or audiovisual recordings of that person that have been obtained with their permission in a house or in any other place out of the reach of third parties, if their disclosure seriously undermines their personal privacy".

According to the ruling, the defendant "had sexual relations (with the victim) consented to by both of them at home (...), and taking advantage of the complicity by both parties, he proceeded to record a video during the sexual act. Subsequently, on an unspecified date, he uploaded the aforementioned video to the social media site OnlyFans (...), without the knowledge or consent (of the victim), who on 20 May 2020 accessed the account (of the defendant) (...) as his access had been open for a week".

The decision is not final and can be appealed before the Andalusian High Court of Justice.